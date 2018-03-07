Serbian Orthodox Church Preparing New Provocation for the State of Kosovo

The new official name of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) will be the Serbian Orthodox Church - the Patriarchate of Pec, a reference for the Patriarchate of Peja in Kosovo territory, Gazeta Express writes.

Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti reporting on the initiative of the Serbian orthodox Church on Tuesday reports that the changes to the official name of the Serbian Church are explained by the desire to strengthen the connection with its historical centre in Peja Patriarchate, but also with Kosovo “as the most important part of its jurisdiction.”

Also Novosti is reporting that the Serbian Orthodox Church will change its constitution suggesting that patriarchs will be elected in the Patriarchate of Peja in Kosovo territory.

