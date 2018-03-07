Serbian Orthodox Church Preparing New Provocation for the State of Kosovo
The new official name of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) will be the Serbian Orthodox Church - the Patriarchate of Pec, a reference for the Patriarchate of Peja in Kosovo territory, Gazeta Express writes.
Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti reporting on the initiative of the Serbian orthodox Church on Tuesday reports that the changes to the official name of the Serbian Church are explained by the desire to strengthen the connection with its historical centre in Peja Patriarchate, but also with Kosovo “as the most important part of its jurisdiction.”
Also Novosti is reporting that the Serbian Orthodox Church will change its constitution suggesting that patriarchs will be elected in the Patriarchate of Peja in Kosovo territory.
- » Bulgarian Companies Cannot Protect Themselves Against Fake News
- » Tusk: We do not Want to Build a Wall Between the EU and the UK
- » Erdogan will not Give up on Buying C-400 Systems from Russia
- » The Government Approved a Tunnel Project Under Petrohan and a Speed Road to Vidin
- » The Prosecutor's Office will Check Yulen's Concession in Pirin
- » People From Pernik Protest Against the Local Heating Company