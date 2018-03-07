Deputy PM: The Resignation of Energy Minister Will Not Be Accepted

Bulgaria: Deputy PM: The Resignation of Energy Minister Will Not Be Accepted archive

The resignation of Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova will not be accepted, Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Krasimir Karakachanov said on 6th of March. The decision was taken yesterday at a meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, which was attended by cabinet ministers.

During the conversation, the prevailing opinion was that Temenuzhka Petkova could not influence the deal for the sale of the Bulgarian assets of CEZ power utility.

Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova resigned on 23rd of February. She said that the reason for tendering her resignation was that for 20 years she had known the owners of Inercom , the company that would buy the assets of CEZ in Bulgaria.

