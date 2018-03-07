Broken Clouds Today, Light Rain in Some Places in the Afternoon

Some places across the plains and valleys will be foggy with low clouds, the rest of the country will be mostly sunny before noon. The afternoon will see variable cloudiness, more considerable in Western Bulgaria with rain in some places.

There will be light to moderate wind from west-southwest. The maximum temperatures will range between 14°C and 19°C, lower along the Danube. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The Black Sea coast will be variably cloudy with spells of light rain in places in the afternoon, mainly along the south coast.

The moderate southwest wind will gradually become west during the day. The maximum temperatures will reach 14°C to 19°C.



Variably cloudy with some rain turning to snow over 2,000 m in the mountains, moderate to strong western wind.