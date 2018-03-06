Norwegian Intelligence says Moscow Trains Strikes for Targets in Northern Norway

Norway's chief military intelligence chief Lieutenant General Morten Haga Lunde said Russia's military-space forces last year had been training to strike targets in northern Norway, the Independent Barents Observer reported on Tuesday.

Lunde announced this on Monday during a lecture at the Oslo Military Society. "Less than a year ago, on March 24, Russian bombers made a tactical flight to facilities in the city of Vardjo. The bombers trained offensive action before returning to their bases on the Colosseum. A total of 9 aircraft took part in the operation, "said the Norwegian general, quoted by the publication. The senior Norwegian military also said that in 2017 there were at least 2 similar cases.

Lunde said that in May, Russian military aircraft also trained to strike military equipment and vessels included in international exercises in which Norway then participated. In accordance with the standard procedure, fighter jets were sent to the Norwegian Air Force, but there were no violations of Norwegian airspace. The Norwegian General pointed out that during the Russian exercises "West 2017" Iskander missile complexes were transferred to the area of ​​Murmansk, which is 40 km from the border with Norway.