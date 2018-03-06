PM Asks Romanian Authorities for Intervention to Stop Lorry Queues at Border

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has called for a swift intervention by Romania to solve the problem of queues with lorries at Rousse border checkpoints. This happened during a telephone conversation with Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dunquila on 6th of March.

She made a commitment to the Bulgarian Prime Minister to personally verify the entry and exit system in the country as well as the opportunity to improve the organization and condition of the entire Romanian traffic infrastructure and to take immediate action to relieve traffic at the border crossing.

They also discussed the development and construction of transport infrastructure projects in the region, including Corridors 4 and 9, Port Connectivity, the Danube Strategy, stressing that these projects will lead to more investment, direct business contacts and more jobs in the this part of the continent.

Borissov and Dunquila agreed that the implementation of all regional projects is extremely important and will be useful not only for the Balkan countries but also for all EU Member States.

Prime Minister Dunquila invited the Bulgarian Prime Minister to Romania to hold a joint government meeting. The date of this meeting is in a process of discussion. The positive results of the four-party high-level meetings held between Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia and Greece were highlighted, with the Romanian Prime Minister stressing that the arrangement of the next meeting in this format, which Romania will host, is underway.

Viorica Dunchilla congratulated the Bulgarian Prime Minister for the successful holding of the presidency of the Council of the EU, noting the priority theme for the inclusion of the countries of the Western Balkans.











Source: The Bulgarian National Television