PESCO - the Main Topic of the Meeting of EU Military Ministers
The permanent structured cooperation of the European Union in the field of defense is the main topic of today's meeting of the Council of the European Union "Foreign Affairs".
It includes the defense ministers of the member states and will comment for the first time on the program, which involves the development of joint arms procurement projects.
Bulgaria is represented by Deputy Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov.
At a working lunch, Ministers and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the co-operation between the Union and the Alliance.
