PESCO - the Main Topic of the Meeting of EU Military Ministers

Politics » DEFENSE | March 6, 2018, Tuesday // 17:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: PESCO - the Main Topic of the Meeting of EU Military Ministers Източник: pixabay

The permanent structured cooperation of the European Union in the field of defense is the main topic of today's meeting of the Council of the European Union "Foreign Affairs".

It includes the defense ministers of the member states and will comment for the first time on the program, which involves the development of joint arms procurement projects.

Bulgaria is represented by Deputy Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov.

At a working lunch, Ministers and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the co-operation between the Union and the Alliance.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, PESCO, military, defense, Atanas Zapryanov, Jens Stoltenberg
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria