South, North Korea to Hold Summit in April: South Korea Says
North and South Korea will hold their first summit in more than a decade in late April, the South’s presidential office said on Tuesday after a senior delegation returned from a visit to the North where they met leader Kim Jong Un, according to Reuters.
North Korea said there was no need to keep its nuclear program as long as there was no military threat against it and the safety of its regime was secured, the head of the delegation, Chung Eui-yong, told a media briefing.
North Korea also said it was open to talking with the United States regarding denuclearization and normalizing ties, Chung added.
