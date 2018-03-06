South, North Korea to Hold Summit in April: South Korea Says

World | March 6, 2018, Tuesday // 16:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: South, North Korea to Hold Summit in April: South Korea Says Източник: pixabay

North and South Korea will hold their first summit in more than a decade in late April, the South’s presidential office said on Tuesday after a senior delegation returned from a visit to the North where they met leader Kim Jong Un, according to Reuters. 

North Korea said there was no need to keep its nuclear program as long as there was no military threat against it and the safety of its regime was secured, the head of the delegation, Chung Eui-yong, told a media briefing.

 

North Korea also said it was open to talking with the United States regarding denuclearization and normalizing ties, Chung added.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kim Jong Un, North Korea, South Korea, summit
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria