Detained Separatist Leader Jordi Sanchez was Proposed for Prime Minister of Catalonia

The President of the Catalan Parliament, Roger Torrent, has proposed Jordi Sanchez as a candidate for prime minister after Carles Puigdemont withdrew his candidacy.

53-year-old Jordi Sanchez has little chance of becoming Catalan prime minister because of conflicts in the separatist camp and because he is in jail.

The speaker proposed him after consulting with the political groups and concluded that he had the most support, a parliamentary announcement said. There is no date proposed for a session on which parliament to vote for Sanchez's candidacy, who is accused of rebellion.

He is considered to be a representative of the solid core of Catalan independence proponents who announced the "Republic of Catalonia" on October 27th. Separatist parties have an absolute majority of 70 mandates in the 135-member parliament. But if he accepts running for prime minister, Sanchez has no assurance that he will be trusted, because the far-left separatist party does not support him.

From Oct. 27, Catalonia is under direct command of the Spanish central government, which will continue until a new prime minister is elected, AFP quotes. Central government rejected Sanchez's nomination, DPA reported.