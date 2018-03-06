The Oscars Brought a Record Low Audience

For the first time, the Oscar Awards ceremony has attracted the interest of less than 30 million viewers in the United States, the Associated Press reports. It is usually the most watched TV show after the Super Bowl. This year, however, the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics last month saw nearly 28 million people while the film awards had only 26 and a half million viewers.

The television audience is generally declining, and the Oscars' night's rating is related to the success of the nominated films, AP notes, adding that "The Shape of Water", which received Oscar for Best Film, does not seem to be very popular.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles police said a man was arrested because he stole the Oscar for Best Actress of Francis McDormand. 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested last night on the day the actress was awarded the most prestigious awards in the world of cinema.

The police believe he stole the precious figurine at the party after the ceremony. The thief was shot by a photographer on the spot, the New York Times reported. The statuette was returned to McDormand, who told the guards to release the man. Bryant, however, was arrested, with a $ 20,000 guarantee for his release.