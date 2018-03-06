Grigor Dimitrov Confirmed His Participation of the Tournament in London

Grigor Dimitrov confirmed the participation of the Queens Club in London in June. The competition is a general rehearsal before the third year of the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament.

"The Queens Club Tournament'' is one of my favorites, there is so much history, and grass tournaments are one of the best times of the year, and the fact that I won the ATP Final Tournament in London last year motivated me even more", said Grigor Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian, No. 4 in the world, won the Queens tournament in 2014, and then the same year in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

In addition, another former champion in the race, Marin Cilic, joined the Queens tournament.

Confirmation for participation in the Queens tournament was made by World No. 2 Rafael Nadal.