The Underground Youth Live in Sofia

March 6, 2018, Tuesday
THE UNDERGROUND YOUTH to play Sofia for the first time on 17th of March at club Live&Loud. Tickets go on sale via Epaygo priced 20 bgn & 25 bgn on the day of the show.

The Underground Youth has been around since 2008, delivering a discography of 8 LP albums, couple of EPs, compilations and live session recordings with FuzzClub being their label after the DIY period. 

Craig Dyer - a Manchester (England) local, is the creative figure, composer and lyricist of the band digging in post-punk, shoegaze and psychedelic sounds. Live on stage the band is a 4 piece - Craig Dyer, Olia Dyer, Max and Leo. 
Craig Dyer of The Underground Youth has moved from Manchester through a St Petersburg period to Berlin. Cinema Art (as per ”A Lo-Fi Cinematic Landscape”) has been a constant influence on Craig’s music. 

The band is frequently on tour with a raw energetic live set that Sofia is to witness! 

