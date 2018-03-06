23 Migrants Likely Dead on Trip From Libya to Italy
Twenty-one migrants were missing and probably drowned after a rubber dinghy and a wooden boat set off from Libya for Italy and had to be rescued, the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday, quoted by Reuters.
The probable deaths marked the largest incident in over a month on the central Mediterranean migrant route between Libya and Italy, usually the most lethal route, with only one body washed ashore in Libya since Feb. 2.
Fatalities so far this year are down by at least 100 since the same stage of 2017, Millman said. But another route, further west, has become much more hazardous.
“We continue almost every day to learn of deaths in Moroccan, Algerian and Spanish waters,” Millman said.
“We understand the total for the first 63 days of the year is 105 deaths on that route, which is well ahead of what things were like a year ago, when we just had 44.”
