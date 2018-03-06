Water in Strelcha and Four Other Villages is Polluted

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 6, 2018, Tuesday // 15:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Water in Strelcha and Four Other Villages is Polluted Източник: pixabay

It has been increased content of coliforms in drinking water of the city of Strelcha and four other villages in the region, informs BNR. Drinking water in the village of Smilets also found increased amounts of nitrates.

The reason for the deviation of the microbiological indicators is the poor maintenance of the water transmission network. The Regional Health Inspectorate in Pazardjik has prescribed immediate hygiene measures by the local water and sewerage system. The nitrate issue has not yet been clarified, new samples are yet to be taken.

Тhe water is not suitable for drinking until the problem is solved.


Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: polluted, water, coliforms, Strelcha
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria