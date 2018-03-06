Water in Strelcha and Four Other Villages is Polluted

It has been increased content of coliforms in drinking water of the city of Strelcha and four other villages in the region, informs BNR. Drinking water in the village of Smilets also found increased amounts of nitrates.

The reason for the deviation of the microbiological indicators is the poor maintenance of the water transmission network. The Regional Health Inspectorate in Pazardjik has prescribed immediate hygiene measures by the local water and sewerage system. The nitrate issue has not yet been clarified, new samples are yet to be taken.

Тhe water is not suitable for drinking until the problem is solved.





