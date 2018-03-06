4 Jihadists Prepared an Attack Against the US Embassy in Ankara

Source: Twitter

Turkish police captured four Iraqis suspected of planning an attack on the US Embassy in Ankara, local media reported.

The four are detained in the Samsun province, Hurriyet said after the US diplomatic mission on Sunday announced that on March 5 they will be closed because a "security threat."

According to the TV channel Hamer Turk, detainees are members of the Islamic State terrorist group.

