Life Imprisonment for 65 Officers from the Turkish Navy
World | March 6, 2018, Tuesday // 15:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Pixabay
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A Turkish court sentenced 65 Turkish military navy officers to life imprisonment on charges of sympathy for a failed military coup attempt in 2016, the Milliyet newspaper reported.
According to the media, 47 of the convicted will serve their sentences under strict regime and the rest - in prison with a common regime.
- » Norwegian Intelligence says Moscow Trains Strikes for Targets in Northern Norway
- » South, North Korea to Hold Summit in April: South Korea Says
- » Professor Stephen Hawking Says he Knows what Happened Before the Big Bang
- » Detained Separatist Leader Jordi Sanchez was Proposed for Prime Minister of Catalonia
- » The Oscars Brought a Record Low Audience
- » U.N. Investigators Urge Russia, U.S. to Probe Deadly Syria Air Strikes
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)