Life Imprisonment for 65 Officers from the Turkish Navy

Bulgaria: Life Imprisonment for 65 Officers from the Turkish Navy

A Turkish court sentenced 65 Turkish military navy officers to life imprisonment on charges of sympathy for a failed military coup attempt in 2016, the Milliyet newspaper reported.

According to the media, 47 of the convicted will serve their sentences under strict regime and the rest - in prison with a common regime.

