The Construction of a New Section of Hemus will be Started by 20 March

By March 20, the real construction of the new section of the Hemus highway from Yablanitsa to the Boaza junction will begin. This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov to the Bulgarian National Radio.

Minister Nankov pointed out that the design of the section from Yablanitsa to the Boaza junction is now completed:

"Within 20 days, we are starting with the actual performance, within a year and a half we will complete these 10.3 kilometers. Alongside this the design and the heavy geology is taking place in the section between the Boaza junction and the Lovech branch -Pleven. 52 km is the length, we will divide it into three stages and in the middle of the year we will start with the public procurment for the selection of a contractor. "

Nikolay Nankov explained that with the new design of the section from "Boaza" junction to the branch for Lovech and Pleven will be saved 300 million leva from the state budget:

"We save about 7 bridges and three long tunnels with the new design."