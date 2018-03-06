Yesterday Borisov and Putin Spoke on the Phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov have discussed in a telephone conversation the energy projects on the territory of our country. Borisov introduced Putin to the development of the theme for the Western Balkans, on which he stressed the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union - building transport and digital connectivity in the region as well as developing the electricity and gas transmission infrastructure. This is reported by the government's press service.

A meeting was also commented on during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU. Putin congratulated Borisov on the occasion of the national holiday of Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister has presented his idea of ​​developing the Belene NPP project as a common Balkan plant and indicated that it has met with support from his colleagues from the Western Balkan countries. President Putin has expressed readiness for his country to engage in discussions when the project is resumed, the statement said.

During the talks the development of the Balkan gas hub and the possibilities for direct gas supply for Bulgaria under mutually beneficial conditions and full guarantees from the European Commission were discussed. In this connection, the construction of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline was commented on, and the Russian President pointed out that the project was largely fulfilled and that Borisov informed that the interconnector connection between Bulgaria and Turkey was expected on June 1st. There was also an option to build a deviation from the Turkish Stream pipeline, which reaches directly to the hub.

Boyko Borisov and Vladimir Putin stressed that the bilateral dialogue is developing well and progress is being made in relations in a number of areas of the economy, trade and tourism. It was reported that the turnover between Bulgaria and Russia increased by 24% in 2017 and the tourists who visited our country are nearly 560 thousand, which is by 1.3% more than 2016.