Croatian, Serbian and Bosnian Leaders to Meet in Mostar

In Mostar, a tripartite meeting of leaders of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Croatia will be held today. Alexander Vucic, Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic and members of the Bosnian collective leadership, Dragan Covic, Bakir Izetbegovic and Mladen Ivanic, will sit at a table to discuss their bilateral relations and their mutual territorial claims.

They pointed out that Brussels as one of the main obstacles for the countries to join the EU. In addition to a meeting of the Heads of State of the three countries, a meeting of Foreign Ministers is scheduled.