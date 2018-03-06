Croatian, Serbian and Bosnian Leaders to Meet in Mostar
Politics | March 6, 2018, Tuesday // 13:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Източник: pixabay
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In Mostar, a tripartite meeting of leaders of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Croatia will be held today. Alexander Vucic, Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic and members of the Bosnian collective leadership, Dragan Covic, Bakir Izetbegovic and Mladen Ivanic, will sit at a table to discuss their bilateral relations and their mutual territorial claims.
They pointed out that Brussels as one of the main obstacles for the countries to join the EU. In addition to a meeting of the Heads of State of the three countries, a meeting of Foreign Ministers is scheduled.
- » PM Asks Romanian Authorities for Intervention to Stop Lorry Queues at Border
- » PESCO - the Main Topic of the Meeting of EU Military Ministers
- » The Construction of a New Section of Hemus will be Started by 20 March
- » Yesterday Borisov and Putin Spoke on the Phone
- » BSP will Send a Signal to the Prosecutor's Office For the Privatization of CEZ
- » First Day Back at Work and Angela Merkel Tackles Reform of EU
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)