2/3 of Macedonians Support Zaev to Resolve the Name Dispute

The majority of citizens of the Republic of Macedonia support the efforts of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the government to resolve the name dispute with Greece. 63% of respondents support the government rate, only 11% were against and 26% are not sure. This is the data from the poll conducted by the International Institute for Middle East and Balkan Studies in Ljubljana. The sociological survey was conducted between 19 February and 28 February with the participation of 998 people.

Most Macedonian citizens see Greece as a friendly country. 41% respond positively to this question, the against are 33%, and 26% - have no position.

59% of respondents appreciate the work of the government of Zoran Zaev. Negative rating places 25% and 16% have no opinion.

At the same time, the work of President Gjorge Ivanov is positively evaluated by only 14%. 70% give a negative assessment to the head of state.

The vast majority of citizens also support the work of the Special Prosecutor's Office.

The Macedonians also support the country's membership in NATO and the European Union. This is 71% and 83% of the respondents. The opposing position shares only 8% and 6% respectively.