Alter Ego Exhibition Opening

While the debate on the term “gender” and its social and political definition unfolds, we are all witnessing the emergence of a new type of a woman. A woman who is not afraid to get her hands dirty and who is prepared to rethink the “battlefield” of her own self-expression. She is bringing down the conventions and causing trouble for the traditionalists.A woman who is young, brave, creative, independent, opinionated and who reveals her innermost alter ego without fear.



Our group exhibition brings together fourteen representatives of that same type of woman- 13 Bulgarian (Alexandra Ramírez, Adelina Boneva, Точка Илиева, Angela Terzieva, Viktoria Georgieva, Geri Tabakova, Еlly К., Ivana Petrova, Erka Irak, Ilona Ionkova, Kaliyah Ka, Maya Staykova, @Ra Da and one French (Lucie Labastire) contemporary female artists accepted the challenge to reveal the secret and intimate world of their inner self – as contemporary women and fulfilled individuals.

Colour plays a major part in the project as a unifying aesthetic force. All artists pay special attention to the cobalt blue which is thought by Yves Klein to make visible the invisible.

Curated by Tsvetelina Anastasova aka Artelina Tormozyan

The show is on from 08.03 (6:00pm) till 19.03 (7:00pm) at Nirvana Gallery,

Source: FB