Spectacular Heist: USD 5 Million were Stolen from the Luggage Compartment of a Plane in 6 Minutes

Five million dollars in cash were stolen from the luggage compartment of a Lufthansa airplane that had to fly to Switzerland from an airport near the Brazilian city of San Paolo, France press quoted the local police.



The spectacular robbery was carried out on Sunday for six minutes by five men who invaded the runway, threatened security officers, stole the money and fled.

There are no injured people in the robbery. The Brazilian authorities have not arrested any suspects.



The thieves entered the cargo terminal at the airport of Virakopos with a pickup truck with a logo similar to the logo of the company responsible for track security. Lufthansa's plane landed at Virakopos - Brazil's largest cargo airport, coming from San Paulo International Airport, the final destination being Zurich.

According to Foya di San Paolo newspaper, the stolen dollars were entrusted to BRINX.



Cargo robberies flourish in Brazil, but in most cases trucks are the ones being robbed, mainly supplying Rio de Janeiro, AFP notes.