Warmer Weather is Coming, We will Enjoy the Approaching Spring

Over the next 10 days we will enjoy warmer weather and the coming spring. Snow is not expected. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weather will be very nice with rising daily temperatures, and on Sunday and Monday temperatures in places will reach 18-20 degrees. This indicates the medium-term weather forecast presented in "Darik Coffee".



This Thursday will be a bit colder, there will be frosts, but warming continues.

The real breeze of spring will be felt this Friday, the weekend and on Monday. According to the weather patterns at the end of the week we will have a fairly good weather. It will be mostly sunny, with few clouds and high daily temperatures, even over 15 degrees.



A new cold temperatures are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be clouds and rainfall. But the daily temperatures will be high, the night will also be above zero.

The mountains will also experience warming and the melting of the snow will begin.