BSP will Send a Signal to the Prosecutor's Office For the Privatization of CEZ

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 6, 2018, Tuesday // 12:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: BSP will Send a Signal to the Prosecutor's Office For the Privatization of CEZ archive

Representatives of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will bring a signal to the Chief Prosecutor for the CEZ privatization inspection at 14.00 today at the Sofia Court of Justice.

This was announced by the party press center.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSP, privatization, CEZ
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria