BSP will Send a Signal to the Prosecutor's Office For the Privatization of CEZ
archive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Representatives of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will bring a signal to the Chief Prosecutor for the CEZ privatization inspection at 14.00 today at the Sofia Court of Justice.
This was announced by the party press center.
- » PM Asks Romanian Authorities for Intervention to Stop Lorry Queues at Border
- » The Construction of a New Section of Hemus will be Started by 20 March
- » This Week is Expected to Government to Announce the Nomination for New Energy Minister
- » Russian Patriarch Unhappy at Bulgarian View of Russia's 1877-1878 War Role
- » Heavy Goods Vehicles Banned From Busiest Roads From 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm
- » The Standard & Poor's Rating of Sofia Municipality Remains "BBB-"
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)