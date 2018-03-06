Millions of Albanians have Fled their Homeland in Search of a Better Life

1.5 million people left Albania between 1990 and 2017. This is the data of the National Statistical Institute in Tirana, quoted by BGNES. In the last 6 years alone, 317,000 have left their homeland. Their number in the past year is 40,000, which is 15,000 more than in 2016.

Most Albanians have gone to Greece - 600,000 people. Italy, the United States and Canada are among the favorite destinations of Albanian immigration, the Albanian NSI report said. "The economic situation is one of the main reasons for leaving the country, and there is a tendency for people to flee abroad for higher standards and better prospects," said Costa Bairaba. According to him, no government has managed to stop immigration.