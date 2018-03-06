Women's Marathon for the First Time in Saudi Arabia

Hundreds of participants took part in the first women's marathon in Saudi Arabia, Arabian Business reported, quoted by BGNES.

The marathon was held in the Al Aqsa area. Many of the participants were in traditional clothing. The next women's marathon is scheduled for April 6 in Mecca.

Recently, in Saudi Arabia, one of the most conservative countries in the world, there have been major changes, mostly related to the participation of women in public life. From June women in the kingdom will be able to drive cars. They are already allowed to watch sports events at stadiums and to attend mass entertainment events. The Prosecutor General's Office also began recruiting women for investigators.