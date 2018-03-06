Lukashenko Appointed a Bodyguard for Sports Minister in Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandar Lukashenko appoints Minister of Sports and Tourism, Sergey Kovalchuk, who is was a security service official, the press service of the presidency said. Since 2004, Kovalchuk is an employee of the Office of the President of Belarus.

Lukashenko dismissed former sports minister Alexander Shamko because he did not take effective measures to fight corruption according to him. By decision of the President, Shamko was transferred to the Emergency Ministry, where he was previously Deputy Minister.