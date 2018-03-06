This Week is Expected to Government to Announce the Nomination for New Energy Minister

Bulgaria: This Week is Expected to Government to Announce the Nomination for New Energy Minister

This week is expected to announce the nomination for Energy Minister after Temenuzhka Petkova has deposited her resignation for the deal on the sale of CEZ's assets in Bulgaria.

It was initially announced that this would happen last week, but later the coalition partners gathered with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and they agreed the decision to be postponed for this week.

The aim was first to pass the joint meeting of the Energy Commission and the Service Control Commission to clear all the uncertainties surrounding the

