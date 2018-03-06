Bulgaria Reports Outbreak of Highly Pathogenic H5N8 Bird Flu

Business | March 6, 2018, Tuesday // 10:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Reports Outbreak of Highly Pathogenic H5N8 Bird Flu pixabay.com

Bulgaria has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus on a farm in the northeastern district of Dobrich, the national food safety agency said on Monday, quoted by Reuters. 

The virus, found on a farm in the town of General Toshevo, located near the border with Romania, would lead to the death of 140,000 birds, the agency said.

“A three-kilometer protection zone and a 10-km observation area around the livestock area were set up,” the agency said in a statement, adding that a ban on the trade and movement of domestic, wild and other birds and trade in eggs, had been imposed.

The Balkan country has also registered four cases of bird flu since October.

The virulence of highly pathogenic bird flu viruses has prompted countries such as Saudi Arabia to bar poultry imports from Bulgaria.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: H5N8 bird flu, Dobrich, bird flu, virus, farm
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria