The Italian Аmbassador Presents an Exhibition in the Ethnographic Museum in Sofia

This evening, the exhibition "Greetings from ... Italy and Bulgaria" will be officially opened in the halls of the National Ethnographic Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The event will be attended by HE. the Italian Ambassador to Bulgaria Stefano Baldi, together with the director of the Italian Cultural Institute Luigina Peddi, who is the curator of the Italian part of the exhibition, said the Italian Embassy.

A post-stamp journey lasting a century has been told through postcards and hand-painted photos, coins and postage stamps from the Collide Archives in Rome and the collection of the Ethnographic Museum in Sofia.

These invaluable documents will accompany the visitor to the most important moments of Italian and Bulgarian history, analyzing in parallel the evolution of the two nations from the end of the nineteenth century to the present day.

The host of the event will be the director of the Institute of Ethnology and Folklore, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Petko Hristov, together with the curator from the Bulgarian side, Ch. Dr. Iglika Mishkova and the ethnologist Elka Mincheva.