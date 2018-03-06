Turkish FM to Discuss Muslum Extradition with Germany

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday told reporters that he is to address the extradition matter of the former co-leader of PYD/PKK terrorist group Salih Muslum with his German counterpart on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.



"Our efforts [for the extradition of Muslum] are not limited only to the Czech Republic or Germany. We will follow Salih Muslum wherever he goes," he said in the capital Ankara.



Turkey has demanded his arrest and extradition to Turkey, the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of restrictions on talking to the media, said.



Muslum was arrested on Feb. 25 in Prague after Turkey called on the Czech Republic to arrest the ex-terrorist leader.



On Feb. 27, Muslum was set free by a Czech court despite the fact that a high court in Ankara has filed a case against him for a deadly attack carried out in the capital in 2016.



The high court had also issued an arrest warrant for Muslum, and asked Interpol to issue a red notice against him.



The Turkish Interior Ministry has also offered a bounty of nearly $1 million for the arrest of Muslum, who is listed as a most wanted terrorist.

Muslum was reportedly last seen in Germany.