Bulgaria: Athens Taxi Drivers to Strike Over Uber pixabay.com

Athens will be without taxi services for nine hours on Tuesday as drivers will walk off the job from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in protest at what they call unfair competition from Uber ride-hailing services, Ekathimerini reported.

In a statement, the SATA union representing cab drivers in Attica also expressed dismay at delays in passing a Transport Ministry bill to reorganize their sector and derided “innovative platforms that rob taxi drivers and the country.”

Meanwhile, railway workers are also taking action today with a 24-hour strike which will affect the Athens suburban railway (Proastiakos) and the metro line to Athens International Airport.

