US-Canada Border can be Blueprint for Northern Ireland, Says Theresa May
Theresa May believes the Canada-US customs regime can provide a blueprint for solving the Irish border problem when Britain leaves the EU, The Telegraph writes.
Canada and the US are not part of a customs union but have a trade deal that allows tens of thousands of border crossings each day using a trusted trader scheme to avoid delays.
However her suggestion was immediately rejected by the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who said the US-Canada model was “definitely not a solution that we could possibly entertain”.
