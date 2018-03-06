Cloudy Weather with Rain, in Northwestern Regions with Snow

Today the weather will be mostly cloudy. It will rain, while in the northwestern regions it will snow, Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told FOCUS News Agency.

In the morning, there will be fog in some areas in the plains, while during the day the clouds are expected to disperse sometimes. There will be light to moderate wind from south-southwest, in the northern regions from east.

The maximum temperatures will range from 3° to 8°C in Northern and from 11° to 16°C in Southern Bulgaria, in Sofia about 13°C.

