The White House is Considering a New Military Operation Against the Bashar Assad Government

US Head of State Administration Donald Trump is considering a new military operation against the Syrian government in response to intelligence reports on the continued use of chemical weapons by the regime in Damascus, The Washington Post quoted FOCUSS as saying. The US edition underlines that Washington may put a second blow to the Middle East in less than a year.

President Trump has called for options to punish the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad after at least seven attacks of chlorine gas have been reported in areas controlled by the Damascus opposition. The latest alleged use of chemical weapons is from February 25 in the Eastern Ghouta rebellion.

The first US military strike against the Bashar Assad regime was imposed in April 2016, following a chemical attack on Khan Shaykhun, resulting in the death of 80 people.