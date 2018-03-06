The EU is a Step Away from the Development of the 5G Network

The European Parliament and Member States have come to a political compromise to put the radio frequency spectrum on the ultra-fast 5G Internet by 2020, writes The Brussels Times, quoted by Focus.

The European Commission wants to use the agreement reached to start the development of super-fast internet in Europe. They have agreed to launch radio frequencies from 2020 and provide 20-year licenses to help businesses with more investment security and closer coordination on licensing procedures.

"We are laying the foundation for launching 5G all over Europe. This is extremely important because a large number of applications, self-managed cars, telemedicine and smart cities can not be developed without an excellent network connection, "said European Commission Vice-President Andrus Ansip, stating that the idea is big cities and transport networks to have 5G by 2025