Parliament in Discussions About the Liberalization of the Energy Market
The free energy market will be the topic of a roundtable to be held in parliament on Tuesday, Nova TV reported.
MPs and the chair of the Energy Regulator will discuss the changes to the basic energy bill, with which the system will reach full liberalization.
According to the importers of the amendments by GERB, the new texts will allow the energy sellers on the Bulgarian Independent Exchange to become aroun 100. It is envisaged that the free market will push out producers, who had preferential conditions up to now. This, according to the government, would show that the prices on the market are fair.
- » "Inercom": Whether the State will have Shares in CEZ will be Clear by the End of Next Week
- » Babis: The Contracts with "Inercom" have Already been Concluded
- » Ginka Varbakova: The Prime Minister Wants Full Control over the CEZ Deal and the Company
- » The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will not Allow a Sharp Increase in Electricity Prices
- » Revenue Agency Starts a Check of CEZ Bulgaria Sale to Inercom Bulgaria
- » Borisov Proposes that Belene NPP be Built as a Common Balkan Project with European Funding