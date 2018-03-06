Parliament in Discussions About the Liberalization of the Energy Market

The free energy market will be the topic of a roundtable to be held in parliament on Tuesday, Nova TV reported.

MPs and the chair of the Energy Regulator will discuss the changes to the basic energy bill, with which the system will reach full liberalization.

According to the importers of the amendments by GERB, the new texts will allow the energy sellers on the Bulgarian Independent Exchange to become aroun 100. It is envisaged that the free market will push out producers, who had preferential conditions up to now. This, according to the government, would show that the prices on the market are fair.