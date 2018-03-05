Mariya Gabriel Presents a Plan to Reduce Roaming in the Western Balkans

European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel will present a roadmap for reducing roaming charges in the countries of the Western Balkans at a conference of the EPP Group, the EPP press office announced.

Commissioner Gabriel will present a roadmap to reduce roaming prices and broadband access in the region as a way to increase the digital connectivity of ambassadors of the Western Balkan countries, "said MEP Andrei Kovachev, Vice President of the The EPP Enlargement and Mediterranean Policy Group.

Reducing mobile roaming charges is one of these specific steps. Now roaming charges are high. For example, a Bulgarian subscriber, which is in the neighboring Republic of Macedonia, can pay about 15 euros per megabyte of mobile Internet and about 3 euros per minute to call.

Representatives of the European Commission met in Brussels with representatives of telecommunications companies in the Western Balkans, to discuss ways of reducing roaming charges. Although companies are trade organizations, they can explore different options, such as voluntary trade agreements between them.

''We will learn on Tuesday what are the latest developments in this area and what remains to be done'', is written at end of the message.