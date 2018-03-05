Large Military Training in the Black Sea with Bulgarian Participation
About 1,700 soldiers from Romania and several other countries, including Bulgaria, will participate in the largest military training "Spring Storm 18".
The exercise, which is under the control of the Romanian Navy, will take place in the international waters of the Black Sea.
The Romanian Navy has specified that naval, air and ground forces will be involved in the maneuvers. Together with the Romanian forces, military training from Bulgaria, France, Georgia, the United States and Ukraine will take place in the training. Novinite.com recalls that in January Russia launched its first military exercises for 2018 in the Far East.
