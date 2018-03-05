Emir of Qatar Will be on A Official Visit to Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | March 5, 2018, Monday // 11:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Emir of Qatar Will be on A Official Visit to Bulgaria wikipedia

His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will head on Monday to Belgium for an official visit, followed by a state visit to the Republic of Bulgaria.

During the two visits, His Highness the Emir will hold talks with leaders and senior officials of the two countries, on relations of friendship and cooperation between Qatar and each of Belgium and Bulgaria, and ways of boosting them, besides a number of issues of mutual interest.

A number of cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding will be signed in various fields during the two visits.

His Highness the Emir will be accompanied by an official delegation as well as a delegation of businessmen.

 

Source: gulf-times.com

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Emir of Qatar, heikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, cooperation, official visit
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria