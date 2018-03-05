Emir of Qatar Will be on A Official Visit to Bulgaria
His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will head on Monday to Belgium for an official visit, followed by a state visit to the Republic of Bulgaria.
During the two visits, His Highness the Emir will hold talks with leaders and senior officials of the two countries, on relations of friendship and cooperation between Qatar and each of Belgium and Bulgaria, and ways of boosting them, besides a number of issues of mutual interest.
A number of cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding will be signed in various fields during the two visits.
His Highness the Emir will be accompanied by an official delegation as well as a delegation of businessmen.
Source: gulf-times.com
