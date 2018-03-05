Bulgarian Viden Tabakov - Among the Scientists Credited For Apollo 11’s Success

„One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.“ U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong’s words became symbolic of the Apollo 11 mission, which took mankind to the Moon for the first time.

Few, however, know that Bulgarian Viden Tabakov was among the scientists credited for Apollo 11’s success. Learn about Tabakov’s path from Bulgaria to NASA in BNT’s documentary “The Bulgarian Who Touched the Moon.”

You can watch the movie here.