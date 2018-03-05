Considerable Cloudiness Today

Today will see considerable cloudiness. Before noon, reduced visibility will be likely in places across the plains and valleys, and in the afternoon, it will start raining, mostly lightly, mainly in the southwestern areas.



The wind will be light, becoming moderate from east-southeast in the eastern areas. The maximum temperatures will range from 2°C -3°C in Northwest Bulgaria to 12°C -13°C in the southwest, in Sofia – about 6°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Eugeniya Egova told FOCUS News Agency.



The Black Sea coast will be cloudy, with moderate southeast wind and maximum temperatures of 5°C -7°C.



The mountains will be mostly cloudy and foggy. In the afternoon, rain will start in the western areas, turning to snow over 1,700-1,800 m. There will be moderate to strong south wind. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 6°C, and at 2,000 m – about minus 1°C.