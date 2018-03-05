Heavy Goods Vehicles Banned From Busiest Roads From 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Bulgaria: Heavy Goods Vehicles Banned From Busiest Roads From 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm pixabay.com

Today, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, heavy goods vehicles over 12 tonnes will be banned from travelling on motorways and busiest roads, said the press office of the Road Infrastructure Agency.

The ban does not apply to vehicles carrying perishable food, livestock or dangerous goods (ADR) loads.

Up-to-date information on the traffic situation is available on the free mobile application LIMA, lima.api.bg; RIA’s website www.api.bg, and at 0700 130 20 at any time.

The Agency operates a Situation Centre throughout the year, which collects and summarises data on the situation on the roads.
To view a map of the temporary traffic arrangements during the holidays in 2018 click here.

