Again There is a Danger of Icy Roads

Busy traffic and the danger of traffic jams are expected on the roads today. More than 240,000 people are on their way home after the three vacation, reminds BTV.

Police have created the usual traffic organization to facilitate traffic. From 16 to 20 h, all trucks will be stopped by the main roads. And from 10am to 6pm, in the section of Dragichevo before Vladaya direction Sofia there are two lanes for those who are coming to the capital.

An alternative route is the Lyulin highway.

The travel agency urges drivers to drive at reasonable speed and more distance on the road due to the expected ice, especially if you are traveling in the early hours or late tonight.

Paid parking areas in Sofia will not work today, the Center for Urban Mobility says.