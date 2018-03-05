Political Activist Stripped her Chest in Front of Berlusconi

On the election day in Italy, a Femen activist showed her breasts in a polling station in front of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and screamed "Time is up" before being taken away by security guards, Reuters and BTA reported.

"She moved so fast I could not see her," Berlusconi said with a sense of humor, famous for previously been involved in sex scandals.



The former prime minister said he was worried about the number of waiting people in front of the sections. "There will be tails even tonight, and I worry there may be cases where some people fail to vote," he said.

Berlusconi, and the leader of the "Five Stars Movement, Luigi Di Maio, were forced to wait to exercise their right to vote.