Explosion in London

A powerful explosion echoed in the northeastern areas of the English capital, London. According to preliminary data, the incident is unrelated to terrorism, the London police reported.
"Police officers, along with operational departments, are currently at the Farnell Road street in the Harold Hill area after a blast message has been received.
The reasons are unknown but for now it is not believed to be related to terrorism, "says Scotland Yard's announcement.
