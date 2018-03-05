At Least 4 People Died and 24 got Injured after a Block of Flats Collapsed in Poland

At least four people were killed and 24 were injured in the collapse of a block of flats in the western Polish city of Poznan, the Associated Press and TASS reported.

There are 24 firefighters in the debris, said a spokesman for the fire brigade. Among the wounded there are children, he added. At least three of the wounded are in poor condition, according to the French press. Fire brigade chief Andrzej Bartkowak said there may still be people under the debris. The building collapsed at 7:50 am local time (6:50 am in Greenwich). It was with 18 apartments, of which 4 were, added Bartkowak, quoted by TASS.

He warned that the front of the building could collapse too. Regional Governor Zbigniew Hoffman said the accident could be due to a gas explosion, AP reported.

