6 on the Richter Scale Shook Papua New Guinea

March 5, 2018, Monday
An earthquake of 6 on the Richter scale shook central parts of Papua New Guinea just weeks after another powerful earthquake whose victims are now more than 30 people, reported RIA Novosti.

The epicenter of the earthquake yesterday was 83 km southwest of the city of Porghira. So far, there have been no reports of casualties and destruction.

Last week the earthquake was 7.5 at the Richter, the epicenter was in the same area.

