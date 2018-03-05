The Captain of Fiorentina and the Italian National Davide Astori Died Suddenly

The Captain of Fiorentina and the Italian National Davide Astori Died Suddenly

Italian football player and captain of "Fiorentina" Davide Astori has died in his hotel room, BBC reported.

The 31-year-old footballer was victim of a "sudden illness," the club wrote on Twitter. Astori was in the city of Udine to prepare for the Sunday match against the local Udinese team. All matches in the Italian A series are postponed due to the unexpected death of the footballer.

