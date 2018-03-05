Tourism Minister Angelkova Showed Photos with Film Stars at a Party Before the Oscars

Society | March 5, 2018, Monday // 08:50| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tourism Minister Angelkova Showed Photos with Film Stars at a Party Before the Oscars facebook

Michael Douglas, Sylvester Stallone, Salma Hayek, Gal Gadot. They are part of the stars with which Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova had chance to talk at a party before the Oscars, "Nova TV tells.

"At the Hollywood Event "The Night Before the Oscars" I had the chance to meet the amazing Michael Douglas and Gal Gadot - the star of" Fast and Furious "and" The Wonder Woman ". I met with Chadwick Boseman, who plays an incredible role in the Black Panther. I also talked to Oscar-nominated Samuel L. Jackson and legendary Steven Spielberg, "Angelkova wrote.

"With the great Sylvester Stallone we talked about the beauty of Bulgaria and the proud spirit of the Bulgarians," Angelkova wrote in another post, accompanied by photos with Stallone.

"It is a great pleasure for me to be present for a second consecutive year at the Oscars Award ceremony. Before the official red carpet event, I had the opportunity to talk to Adrian Brody, Salma Hayek, Oliver Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jenifer Aniston and Matthew McConaughey.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Angelkova, photos, film stars, Oscars
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria