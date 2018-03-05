The Winners of this Year's Oscar

On Sunday night, Jimmy Kimmel welcomed us to the 90th Academy Awards—a landmark evening that made history in a variety of wayseven before the first awards were handed out—with an opening monologue that balanced biting, Time’s Up-moment jokes with more standard, glad-handing humor. We had a good feeling about who seemed most likely to win some of the night’s biggest prizes—and were proven right with the first award of the evening, the best-supporting-actor prize, which went to Sam Rockwell.

In fact, most of the awards handed out throughout the night went to the people widely expected to win, after a longer-than-usual awards season that made the prediction game a little easier to play. (Thank the Olympics for pushing the Oscar telecast into March.) Frances McDormand won her second best-actress prize for her searing work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, delivering the night’s most memorable speech in response; Gary Oldman got his long-awaited Oscar for Darkest Hour; and The Shape of Water walked away with best picture and director, inspiring a pair of passionate speeches from Guillermo del Toro.

There was, however, a bit of room for surprises—as when Jordan Peele took home a best-original-screenplay award, accepting it with a heartfelt speech that highlighted how many times he had almost abandoned the project that ended up winning him his first Oscar. Not quite as surprising as last year’s historically chaotic ceremony, perhaps—but plenty entertaining nonetheless.

Below, find a list of all the night’s winners, in the order in which they were announced onscreen.

BEST PICTURE

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

BEST SHORT FILM — LIVE ACTION

Dekalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

BEST FILM EDITING

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent