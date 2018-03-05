The Winners of this Year's Oscar
On Sunday night, Jimmy Kimmel welcomed us to the 90th Academy Awards—a landmark evening that made history in a variety of wayseven before the first awards were handed out—with an opening monologue that balanced biting, Time’s Up-moment jokes with more standard, glad-handing humor. We had a good feeling about who seemed most likely to win some of the night’s biggest prizes—and were proven right with the first award of the evening, the best-supporting-actor prize, which went to Sam Rockwell.
In fact, most of the awards handed out throughout the night went to the people widely expected to win, after a longer-than-usual awards season that made the prediction game a little easier to play. (Thank the Olympics for pushing the Oscar telecast into March.) Frances McDormand won her second best-actress prize for her searing work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, delivering the night’s most memorable speech in response; Gary Oldman got his long-awaited Oscar for Darkest Hour; and The Shape of Water walked away with best picture and director, inspiring a pair of passionate speeches from Guillermo del Toro.
There was, however, a bit of room for surprises—as when Jordan Peele took home a best-original-screenplay award, accepting it with a heartfelt speech that highlighted how many times he had almost abandoned the project that ended up winning him his first Oscar. Not quite as surprising as last year’s historically chaotic ceremony, perhaps—but plenty entertaining nonetheless.
Below, find a list of all the night’s winners, in the order in which they were announced onscreen.
BEST PICTURE
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
BEST SHORT FILM — LIVE ACTION
Dekalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
BEST FILM EDITING
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
