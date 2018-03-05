The Winners of this Year's Oscar

Bulgaria: The Winners of this Year's Oscar

On Sunday night, Jimmy Kimmel welcomed us to the 90th Academy Awards—a landmark evening that made history in a variety of wayseven before the first awards were handed out—with an opening monologue that balanced biting, Time’s Up-moment jokes with more standard, glad-handing humor. We had a good feeling about who seemed most likely to win some of the night’s biggest prizes—and were proven right with the first award of the evening, the best-supporting-actor prize, which went to Sam Rockwell.

In fact, most of the awards handed out throughout the night went to the people widely expected to win, after a longer-than-usual awards season that made the prediction game a little easier to play. (Thank the Olympics for pushing the Oscar telecast into March.) Frances McDormand won her second best-actress prize for her searing work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, delivering the night’s most memorable speech in response; Gary Oldman got his long-awaited Oscar for Darkest Hour; and The Shape of Water walked away with best picture and director, inspiring a pair of passionate speeches from Guillermo del Toro.

There was, however, a bit of room for surprises—as when Jordan Peele took home a best-original-screenplay award, accepting it with a heartfelt speech that highlighted how many times he had almost abandoned the project that ended up winning him his first Oscar. Not quite as surprising as last year’s historically chaotic ceremony, perhaps—but plenty entertaining nonetheless.

Below, find a list of all the night’s winners, in the order in which they were announced onscreen.

BEST PICTURE

Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

 

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound

BEST SHORT FILM — LIVE ACTION

Dekalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop

BEST FILM EDITING

Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Tags: Oscars, 2018, winners
